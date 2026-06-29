DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A centennial celebration honored a man who reached a special milestone.

Edward Conelly recently turned 100 years old.

People at Parkway Christian Church, where Conelly served as a church deacon for many years, celebrated on Sunday morning.

Conelly, with great feelings, saw everyone celebrate his major accomplishment.

“Fantastic, I can’t believe, there’s a great bunch of people. Wonderful,” said Conelly.

Conelly also received a certificate of recognition honoring his 100 years of life.

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