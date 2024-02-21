PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old Parkland teen is under arrest, facing serious charges following an alleged felony criminal mischief incident that left an 18-year-old victim beaten, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District detectives.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 17, when BSO deputies responded to an assault in the area east of 10200 Majestic Trail, along Trails End Road.

According to BSO, the victim reported being attacked by several individuals who fled on a golf cart after causing damage to his vehicle.

According to detectives, the victim jumped on the back of the golf cart, and the driver, along with two other subjects, allegedly assaulted him and took personal property during the aggressive encounter.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, and his vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The following day, BSO detectives said a 15-year-old male and his guardian arrived at the BSO Parkland District Office to retrieve personal items left at the crime scene. BSO detectives arrested the teen on charges of aggravated battery, felony criminal mischief and grand theft.

The teen allegedly admitted to participating in multiple incidents of throwing rocks and eggs at cars, claiming it was done “not to hurt anyone, just for fun.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.