FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are new details in regards to the life or death sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter. Someone who has close ties with the shooter is refusing to testify and blaming the prosecution.

Zachary Cruz was expected to be called to the witness stand by the defense team, but he has since refused to testify after posting to Instagram on Tuesday.

The adoptive older brother of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz released a statement on Instagram addressing why he refused to testify in court.

In the statement, he wrote, “I am not interested in being a scapegoat for my brother or Broward County. I ran away from home all the time because it was crazy and dangerous there. The police brought me back to the nightmare every time. It seems both sides want to make me the bad guy, and I’m tired of it.”

Further into the post he made accusations of witness tampering by the prosecution but did not expand on that statement.

Both of the Cruz brothers were adopted by Linda and Roger Cruz.

Zachary Cruz gained attention in the media a few years ago for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shortly after the shooting.

Much of the defense has rested on the way the confessed shooter had grown up, along with the effects that his biological mother had on him.

7News has reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for any comments in regards to the Instagram post but have yet to hear back.

A representative of Zachary Cruz’s camp is expected to make a statement later in the evening.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.