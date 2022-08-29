FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter is set to continue today.

Last week jurors heard testimonies from psychiatrists who treated Nikolas Cruz in the past.

The defense is trying to prove Cruz had a long history of mental health issues that were never fully addressed.

Several months are expected to pass until the jury decides whether the Parkland shooter will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

