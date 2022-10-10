FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week.

Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday.

A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury is required for Cruz to get the death penalty.

Anything less is life in prison.

