LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Park Lakes Elementary School has been evacuated following a bomb threat that was called in.

The evacuation began just before 10:30 a.m. at 3925 N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

7Skyforce flew over the campus as students were removed from the premises as a precaution, with Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies on hand to assist.

According to officials with Broward County Public Schools, the students have been safely relocated to an alternate site and parents have been notified.

Authorities are currently investigating the threat.

