CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Coral Glades High School whose profanity-laced tirades were captured on recently surfaced audio recordings is out of the classroom, as a community weighed in on her controversial comments.

Kelly Oddone, who teaches a physical education class at the school in Coral Springs, was absent from campus on Tuesday, a day after her expletive-filled rants made the news.

At one point in a recording, she is heard saying, “I do not [expletive] care. I have never insulted neither of you. Not a single time have I insulted you, not once in that conversation. What I was trying to make you see is that you have to [expletive] grow up.”

The mother of a Coral Glades High student who spoke to 7News on Monday said she complained to administrators last week.

On Monday, she was recorded in class telling students, “You can try anything you want … Just because I say the ‘f’ word, I’m gonna get in trouble? It didn’t happen. You know why I’m upset? Because I thought that I was talking to almost adults and not children from the elementary school.”

Officials with Broward County Public Schools confirmed they have placed her “on notice” as they investigate.

Parents who spoke with 7News on Tuesday said this could not have happened soon enough.

“That is definitely not OK but, some issues, she definitely should not be teaching,” another Coral Glades parent said Tuesday.

Students said Oddone was not exactly friendly.

“She always came off as an aggressive person, like, she didn’t let people do things that they wanted to do or that they needed to do, and I faced that,” said a student. “She gave me a referral for using the restroom once, and I needed to go.”

At another point in the recording, Oddone said, “If we go outside, there’s a water fountain. If you don’t have a bottle of water, it’s not my [expletive] problem. If you need to go to the bathroom after we went outside, not my [expletive] problem. I don’t care. If you have your period, and you think you missed it, your blood is coming out, I don’t [expletive] care.”

“It’s horrible. I would never do this to any type of child, being a baby or being a teenager. That’s not acceptable; you don’t do that,” said the mother who spoke to 7News on Monday.

But some students said it’s not that big of a deal.

“Honestly, a lot of teachers do curse. I personally don’t care, but like, some kids do care, and their parents get worried,” said a student.

“We’re not kids. We’re not under the age of 13, 14. We’re a lot older; we’re more mature,” said another student. “I think it’s just people being sensitive. I mean, they’re words. You hear them all around.”

But other students think the profanity is inappropriate.

“There’s a time and a place for that, and school is not that time and place,” said a student. “Like, take that at home, so we’re not here.”

“Lead by example. That’s what I think, and what kind of example is that?” said a parent.

BCPS officials said they have statements from all those involved, including her students, and will make a determination at a later date.

7News tried to reach Oddone but was unsuccessful.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.