FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a baby killed in a car wreck on Alligator Alley faced a judge Wednesday morning.

The child’s father, Marc Dorizar, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, and the mother of the child, Charline Coriolan, is charged with a number of counts of child abuse and neglect.

The horrific crash happened last September.

Several members of the family were not properly buckled in when the car blew a tire and spun out of control.

Their infant son was sent flying into the marsh where he drowned.

