HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood couple was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter after investigators determined their 3-week-old son died from suffocation last summer, according to a Hollywood Police press release.

Anfernee Watts, 24, and Crystal Garcia, 21, were taken into custody at approximately 1 p.m. at their home with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Both are being held at Broward County Jail without bond.

Officers were first called to the home on Aug. 1, 2025, after the infant was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Hollywood Fire Rescue pronounced the baby dead at 1:50 p.m. Detectives launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

On March 16, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide, determining the infant died from suffocation.

In addition to aggravated manslaughter of a child, both parents face charges of child neglect, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to report a death to the medical examiner and providing false information to law enforcement.

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