DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a 1-year-old who died after coming in contact with a dangerous drug are out on bail.

The boy’s father, Wendy Previl bonded out of jail, Wednesday.

Previl was seen walking out of the jail after being fitted with ankle monitors.

When asked by reporters if he had anything to say about his child’s death, he only belched.

According to his obituary, Zaire Cenatus was caring, loved to get kisses from his mother and being lifted towards the sky by his father.

But it’s his mother and father who Broward Sheriff detectives said are responsible for his tragic death.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking because this child was exposed to the dangerous and lethal drug fentanyl while in the home,” said BSO Spokesperson Carey Codd.

That was back in September at his Deerfield Beach home. Now, months later, his parents were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs in the country.

“Wendy Previl was apparently distributing and selling narcotics, and the child’s mother Shaneka Dean was aware of this activity,” said Codd.

His mother bonded out Tuesday.

The Broward School district confirmed Dean was a language arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School and said they will take appropriate action and that she’s no longer working with students.

“When you become a parent, when you decide you’re going to bring a child into this world, it is your responsibility to be the caretaker of that child and to protect that child to the best of your ability,” said Codd.

Cenatus’ father has a lengthy criminal history. He is already facing felony charges for battery on two law enforcement officers. He also has a prior arrest for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute from 2014.

The parents were ordered not to be in communication as they await trial.

