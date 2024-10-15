FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - School officials at St. Jerome Catholic School made an unsettling discovery when they found three caliber bullets on school grounds.

A security guard on Tuesday found the bullets in the vicinity of the auditorium, but it remains unclear where they came from.

According to an email sent to parents on Friday, officials called the police, who swept all school areas, including classrooms, and found nothing.

The school’s principal urged “all parents at home who own any firearm (specifically riffles) that would use .223 bullets to please inspect the firearm and cartridges to make sure there are no missing bullets, and in the case of missing bullets, we ask you to immediately report it to both the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the school.”

The Friday email also acknowledged that other groups use the auditorium from time to time.

The school’s building is surrounded by a fence, which makes searching for a subject even more puzzling.

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, the school said “Police have determined that there are no witnesses, no student threats of violence or anything prudent that would lead to a possible suspect. We do not know if the incident is affiliated with our school, and there is no imminent threat to our students, faculty, and staff.”

Parents at the school said they were alarmed by the discovery.

“They don’t belong there, so whoever brought them, it’s inappropriate,” said Gayle Morton. “You know, you have so many people that come and go. I hope everyone is safe, that’s all you can ever hope. I’m surprised.”

“It’s interesting. I don’t know why there would be bullets at school,” said another parent.

Some parents said the school jumped into action by sending them various emails informing them of the situation.

“Does it worry you?” asked 7News reporter Nicole Linsalata.

“Of course, always really scared about our kids if something happens,” said Julia Rodriguez.

In a statement from the Archdiocese of Miami, they said that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing and that they are working with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. They also said that the safety and well-being of everyone on campus is their first priority.

