PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents in Parkland are outraged that tragedy has struck yet again.

“I am expecting someone to talk to me and give me those answers,” said Manuel Oliver.

Oliver, Joaquin Oliver’s father recorded a video, on Wednesday, before boarding a flight to the U.S. capital.

“I’m right now in the Fort Lauderdale International Airport on my way to D.C.,” said Oliver.

His son was one of the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day nearly four years ago.

Tragically, a total of 17 people were killed that day.

His message comes after another school shooting in our country, this time in Michigan.

“It’s not even four years ago that my daughter was killed, but since she was murdered, with a gun, we have lost 150,000 Americans in less than four years due to gun violence,” said Fred Guttenburg.

Guttenburg lost his daughter Jaime Guttenburg. She was also a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He fights for change, too.

“I have had enough. It’s enough. This is not impossible to solve. It is not an Second Amendment issue. We can save lives. It’s not rocket science,” said Guttenburg.

Former MSD student turned activist, David Hogg posted this on twitter: “We have a right to not be shot inside or outside our schools.”

“I don’t have a formal invitation. There is no time for that. This is an urgent call,” said Oliver.

Joaquin’s dad wants to know why more hasn’t been done to prevent this from happening, and he’s going to try to find out.

“I’ve had this conversation before with this administration, some members of this administration, and we were supposed to do many things to make things change and nothing has happened,” said Oliver.

