FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trespassing trouble at Dillard Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, and police said it involved an upset father.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the parent was trying to pick up his child early from the school, when he became upset because the office was taking too long to open the gate.

Investigators said the man jumped the fence, forcing the school’s guardian to hold him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

He was taken into custody and given a notice to appear in court.

