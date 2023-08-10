FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a warm reunion for Fort Lauderdale firefighters and the woman they went above and beyond to help.

Members of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on Monday carried Haleigh Rosa, who is paralyzed from the waist down, 13 floors up the stairwell of her apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale after the elevator broke.

On Wednesday, Rosa, a former television reporter in North Dakota, stopped by their station to thank them.

“We try and consider everybody as a family member, and how I would want them or someone to treat my family member, and so we always try to do the right thing,” said Johnny Jones with FLFR.

“They did a great job, love them, but I think the bigger issue is accessibility in buildings should be, you know, more explained, maybe, so people like me have more options, better options,” said Rosa.

Firefighters said the rescue was a true team effort. One of them carried Rosa, while the other handled her wheelchair and bags.

