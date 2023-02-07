FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those that raced to help during an emergency at a South Florida nursing home took the stand. The man who run the facility after the deaths of many residents.

Jorge Carballo was in court Tuesday as the second day of his trial kicked off.

Different paramedics and first responders described the conditions that they walked into at the Hollywood Hills nursing home back in 2017. They described the patients having temperatures of 107 degrees, and also described the conditions as if a person opened the door of a hot vehicle.

“Up to that point, and since that point, that was the most sick patients I had at one facility at one time,” said Amy Parrielle, Hollywood Fire Rescue. “I’ve never had a trend of that many people that sick in one shift from the same place.”

Carballo was in charge when Hurricane Irma hit South Florida in 2017, which caused the power to go out at the facility.

Three days later, victims ranging from ages 57 to 99 began to overheat.

Surveillance video of paramedics evacuating residents was shown in court.

Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150-bed, two-story nursing home.

Carballo claimed that they purchased extra food, water and seven days worth of fuel for their generator.

His attorneys argued that Florida Power and Light never returned calls nor did former Governor Rick Scott when they pleaded for help.

Employees used portable air conditioners to keep patients cool. However, they were installed improperly, and pumped hot air to the facilities’ second floor where 11 of the 12 victims lived.

According to prosecutors, the hospital was right across the street, and Carballo acted with gross and culpable negligence.

Hundred of patientents needed to be evacuated from the facility.

Carballo faces nine counts of manslaughter.

That facility was closed shortly after the incident.

