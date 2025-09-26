MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paralyzed dog that was rescued in 2022 from a wooded area in Georgia is in need of a new home.

An Instagram video showed the dog as a puppy with nonfunctional hind legs in the woods in Georgia three years ago.

He was fittingly named Warrior for what he endured.

“Because he’s a survivor, he survived in the woods with another dog,” said Wendy Betulia, a United for Animals Rescue volunteer.

“He didn’t have any marks on him from being hit by a car or being hit by anything,” said Bryan Ruvolo, a United for Animals Rescue volunteer.

When Warrior was brought to United for Animals Rescue Margate for help, doctors couldn’t find any signs of injury.

“When he was brought here and immediately seen by a vet, they didn’t find one cut, scar, old bruise, road rash, anything on him. Nothing

Rescuers believe he was simply abandoned in the wooded area.

For the last three years, he lived in a kennel at the rescue, surrounded by other dogs in need of a home.

He sometimes uses his wheelchair to move around, but he doesn’t like it too much.

“We’re a small, independent rescue. We’ve tried to raise the money unsuccessfully, but if we can raise the money to get him to therapy, we have an amazing therapist in Margate, and we do believe that there is a chance for him,” said Ruvolo.

Volunteers at the rescue are optimistic that Warrior will be able to recover.

“Hopefully, he can be able to walk again one day without a wheelchair,” said Betulia.

Right now, he likes to scoot himself around to make the best of his circumstances.

His rescuers are hoping most of all that Warrior can find his own family that can help him progress even further.

“Somehow animals just have a resilience that humans can only learn from,” said Ruvolo. “He is definitely a warrior.”

Workers at the rescue say anybody interested in adopting Warrior will need to have good patience and be dedicated.

If you would like to donate to help support Warrior’s treatment, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.