Parade held in Lauderhill neighborhood to celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill family did not let the coronavirus stop them from having a centennial celebration, with a little help from first responders.

7News cameras captured Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue vehicles parading near the home of Clotilda Knight, near Northwest 47th Avenue and 20th Street, Sunday, while other cars followed.

Loved ones and neighbors then sang “Happy Birthday to You.”

Knight’s family said they decided to put together the parade for her with help from loved ones and city officials.

