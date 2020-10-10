Parade held in Davie for sisters retiring after decades teaching at Broward schools

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schoolteachers related by more than their line of work celebrated their retirement with a festive parade held in their honor.

Family, friends and the Davie Fire Department participated in a drive-by celebration to pay tribute to sisters Linda Saver and Donna Bello Miller, Saturday.

The siblings have dedicated a combined 80 years to the Broward County Public Schools system.

For both of the honorees, this is a bittersweet moment.

“My job was a passion. I love kids, I love counseling them, and I’ll miss it terribly, and it’s been very emotional,” said Bello Miller.

“I’ve been teaching music for 42 years, and I love the kids, and I’m going to miss them terribly,” said Saver. “I’ve been teaching so long that I had their parents, and now they have their children.”

Saver worked at Indian Elementary and Miller at Northeast High School.

The sisters chose to retire a few months early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

