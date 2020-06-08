Parade held for Western High School grads in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community of Davie celebrated their high school graduates with a parade.

Friends and family members cheered from the sidelines on Sunday as students from Western High School stuck their heads out of their cars as they passed by near Shenandoah Park, in the area of Southwest 148th Avenue and 14th Street.

Their parents said they were happy to see their children shine despite the challenges that COVID-19 has left for them.

“They’ve lost so much, and to have the community come out like this, to have the school show up for them like this, it’s tremendously important,” said Tracy Kinsie, the mother of a graduate. “These kids deserve this, and I’m so, so happy to live in Davie, an amazing community that’s going to give them the kind of celebration that they deserve.”

Officials closed off the streets surrounding the park to make the event possible.

