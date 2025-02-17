POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pompano Beach is set to host a parade to celebrate Black History Month.

The event will take place at 9a.m., Monday at Blanche Ely High School located at 1201 Northwest 6th Avenue, it will make its way through the community before ending with a big celebration at Mitchell Moore Park, where there’ll be live performances, cultural dances, and more.

In conjunction with the theme, “Remembering Our Heritage,” it will honor the remarkable achievements of African Americans in the community. A marketplace showcasing black-owned businesses will also be onsite.

There were no shortages of family-friendly events across South Florida during President’s Day weekend.

Although the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show saw its end Sunday afternoon, many people are still in town and boat lover may still see some small boats and yachts docked.

However, the lineup of celebrations continue with the 61st annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival entering its final day on Monday. It’s the ultimate celebration of creativity, culture, and community. Attendees can immerse themselves in world class art by more than 280 artists from across the country, who will be showcasing and selling their pieces.

The festival will take starts at 10a.m. and end at 5:00 pm.

There’s even a kite festival happening at Haulover Beach that kickoffs at 11a.m.

