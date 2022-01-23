FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heart-pounding moments in downtown Fort Lauderdale sent a man to the hospital after his reported parachute jump took a dangerous and unexpected turn.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Hyatt Centric, along East Las Olas Boulevard, just before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video captured the victim after he reportedly jumped from the top of the hotel, when something appeared to go wrong.

The 39-year-old parachutist is then seen floating down before he crash-landed at Huizenga Park.

Hotel workers told 7News something was being filmed at the time of the incident, and the crew was using the building during the shoot.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

“It’s going to be a fall injury, 39-year-old male,” a first responder said in radio tansmissions.

As of late Saturday night, the extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.

