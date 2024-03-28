POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike early Thursday morning resulted in a woman’s death and the complete closure of the northbound lanes.

The collision, which occurred just north of Atlantic Boulevard, left both vehicles involved in a mangled mess, with one vehicle split in half and the other overturned.

7Skyforce was overhead as rescue crews were trying to recover a body inside the white car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the driver of a white Acura TSX sedan was parked on the outside shoulder of the lanes when a yellow Jeep Wrangler SUV was improperly driving on the shoulder. The 31-year-old driver of the Jeep failed to stop or slow down before hitting the white sedan, causing the collision.

Officials confirmed a 30-year-old woman from Panama City Beach died at the scene.

As a result of the crash, authorities had to block off a section of east Atlantic Boulevard due to a diesel fuel spill from an 18-wheeler towing an Amazon trailer, causing more delays for drivers attempting to navigate away from the Turnpike.

All northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike leading up to Atlantic Boulevard were also sealed off, which brought traffic to a standstill. The closure also caused the Pompano Service Plaza to be shut down.

The roadways have since reopened.

The identities of both the victim and the driver of the Jeep have not yet been released.

