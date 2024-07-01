FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Lauderhill Police, the pair of missing brothers reported on Sunday were located overnight.

11-year-old Jarohn Thompson and 13-year-old Heyvion Johnson, were reported missing from Lauderhill on Sunday, around 9 a.m. Lauderhill Police officers responded to a call in reference to their disappearance.

The boys’ mother told officers she last spoke with her sons on the phone at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives said Thimpson and Johnson were at John E. Mullin Park at the time of the phone call and were instructed to return home. They were last seen walking northbound along Northwest 55th Avenue.

Thompson stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 65 pounds, has a medium complexion and has a black high-top fade haircut. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, red camouflage pants and black slides.

Heyvion Johnson stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 165 pounds, also has a medium complexion, and has a small black afro. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black gym shorts.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that “both juveniles were located overnight.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.