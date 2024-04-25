LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made arrests in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February outside of a bar in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 just before 3:30 a.m., when police said they received a call about a shooting in the parking lot just outside of The Spot Lounge Bar and Grill, located in a shopping plaza along the 4500 block of North University Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Matthew Fletcher, with gunshot wounds.

Fletcher was pronounced deceased after being transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

In addition, another adult male arrived at Florida Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lauderhill detectives said they identified two suspects believed to be involved in the incident: 28-year-old Damar Troy Andrews and 20-year-old Jahiem Jonah Dixon.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both individuals on charges of Murder in the first degree and Attempted Murder in the first degree.

As of Thursday, Andrews and Dixon were apprehended in Sacramento County, California, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.

They are currently awaiting extradition to Broward County.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

