BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents have been hit by hate with a recurring package that has made its way throughout several communities.

Bags with antisemitic flyers were delivered to homes in Boca Raton, Wednesday morning.

The flyer included a picture of Hitler and the words “died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, the Jew.”

Police are investigating.

Bags with flyers filled with hateful messages about Jewish people were also left at homes in Miami Beach, Surfside and Fort Lauderdale earlier this year.

