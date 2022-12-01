OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs.

The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store owners to be aware and on the lookout for a man they say struck the store three times.

Surveillance video shows the man stealing a pendant worth more than $10,000.

“It was an angel pendant with diamonds on the wings,” said a Jewelry King employee.

The two-inch pendant covered in diamonds was stolen within seconds.

“As he’s trying to point out an actual piece with his other fingers he would grab the piece of jewelry and then fold his hands and wait ’til the guy turns around and puts it in his pocket,” said the Jewelry King employee.

The thief made his first stop at GOYO Jewelry in the same Oakland Park flea market. It was Sunday, just before 6 p.m., and he used the same maneuvers.

“So we take the tray out, and he puts his hand and without even seeing it, he took it,” said Marcelo Goyo.

Pointing and then slowly taking what he wanted.

The Owners of Jewelry King said the same thief also targeted Frankie Diamonds, a cousin shop, in Miami on Saturday, around the same time and did the same thing.

Surveillance video shows him doing the same sleight of hand while wearing the same ring on his left hand.

“He has that haircut. Somebody had to cut his hair in the last day or two, he had a very fresh haircut and very obvious tattoo on his arm,” said the Jewelry King employee.

So when the repeat thief went into Jewelry King on Sunday, the staff was already aware and had his picture.

“Once we identified him, the owner wanted to have a clear picture of his face,” said the Jewelry King employee, “so he asked him to pull down his mask and supposedly because of the sale he was trying to inquire about, it was the perfect opportunity to get him.”

The thief knew something was up, so he picked up the money he was supposed to leave for a deposit and took off in a black BMW 4 series.

“Why would he dart off, and we told him come back and just kept going. He got in his car and he jumped over the curb with no lights on and jumped over the sidewalk to get on the road and just took off,” said the Jewelry King employee. “Dirty, dirty guy to be going around stealing from people, and I don’t know how he sleeps at night. Just catch him, please, we need to put a stop to him.”

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

