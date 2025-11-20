PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise man was arrested on multiple charges of lewd and lascivious battery after authorities said he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl at his private music school over the past two years.

Rakesh Jhaveri, 30, owner of Music Legacies, was accused of committing the crimes between 2023 and 2025 while the girl was attending private lessons, Pembroke Pines police said.

He was arrested on ten counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

Police said Jhaveri used his position as a trusted adult to exploit the victim.

Investigators are urging anyone whose children attended Music Legacies and may have been victimized to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Authorities also encouraged anyone with information about the case to call 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

