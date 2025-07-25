DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a popular petting farm in Davie is facing 16 counts of animal cruelty following a police raid prompted by months of complaints about malnourished and mistreated animals, authorities said.

Known for its animals, hayrides, line dancing and other fun activities, Family Farms was closed on Friday as 51-year-old Robert Hoover appeared in court to face the charges.

Davie Police officers executed a search warrant on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of animal neglect and abuse. The warrant was supported by multiple complaints from Crime Stoppers, local residents and animal welfare organizations, including PETA.

Drone surveillance and on-site inspections documented numerous instances of underweight animals, dirty or inadequate water supplies, lack of food and insufficient shade or shelter, according to the affidavit.

According to police, veterinary experts and Davie Animal Control found that several animals — including cows, pigs, goats, tortoises and horses — were living in conditions that failed to meet basic standards of care. Four cows were sick and unfed, while others were visibly starved. A pony was said to have old saddle sores.

Detectives added many of the animals showed signs of prolonged neglect, including overgrown hooves, untreated injuries and signs of malnutrition.

Hoover was taken to the Broward County Jail. He appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman on Friday.

Hoover’s attorney, David Braun, said all these allegations are false, as his client has run the place for many years.

“But I can tell you this. As an attorney and friend of Mr. Hoover, I’ve been at the farm dozens of times, and I know what lenghts he takes to take care of his animals,” he said.

Braun said this isn’t the first time Hoover has faced allegations of animal abuse.

“Folks that have not been happy with some aspects of their dealings with Mr. Hoover. Their automatic impulse is to go for that allegation of animal abuse, and it’s too bad,” he said, “and he’s had to go to civil court, and we’ve gotten those issues resolved, and they’ve dropped their cases where they claimed that Mr. Hoover did something wrong, and we filed a defamation suit, and they apologized.”

Friedman, however, found probable cause for the charges.

“They found that there were certainly issues which would support the allegations, [so] the bonds will stay in place as set. No possession or use of animals,” he said.

Braun said the farm owner will fight the charges until the end.

“He’s not going anywhere. He owns the farm. I have been his lawyer forever. We’re going to contest this all the way through. We will prove that Mr. Hoover is not guilty,” he said.

Hoover faces a $28,000 bond. He remains behind bars as of late Friday afternoon.

