HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner has turned himself in after, police say, he did nothing to prevent his animal from being attacked.

Hollywood Police sent out an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jonathan Corraliza, who they said left Hollywood and was last seen in the Orlando area last month.

A neighbor’s video, filmed in December 2023, captures the puppy, named Hildy, being attacked by other dogs in a backyard.

“What I heard was excruciating sounds of a dog in pain and screaming,” said the neighbor during a phone interview.

The puppy, named Hildy, is recovering.

On Wednesday, Corraliza turned himself in to the Broward County Jail.

He faces an animal cruelty charge.

He has paid his $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox