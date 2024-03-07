HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner has turned himself in after, police say, he did nothing to prevent his animal from being attacked.

Hollywood Police sent out an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jonathan Corraliza, who they said left Hollywood and was last seen in the Orlando area last month.

A neighbor’s video, filmed in December 2023, captures the puppy, named Hildy, being attacked by other dogs in a backyard.

“What I heard was excruciating sounds of a dog in pain and screaming,” said the neighbor during a phone interview.

The puppy, named Hildy, is recovering.

On Wednesday, Corraliza turned himself in to the Broward County Jail.

He faces an animal cruelty charge.

He has paid his $25,000 bond.

