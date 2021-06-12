PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said three people who are no strangers to her family betrayed their trust when they stole two of their Maltipoo puppies from their home.

Surveillance video captured the pups barking frantically as they were taken from their home on Northwest Fourth Street and 73rd Avenue in Plantation, Thursday.

The dogs’ owner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said the thieves are friends of her daughter.

The owner said the perpetrators were helping her husband get in the home after his dialysis treatment.

“He let them in the house. They went to distract my husband and put him in the room while the other one went to the dog cage to get the dogs out the cage with the friend,” she said.

The owner said the duo pushed her husband, who was in a wheelchair, into a room.

Home surveillance footage shows one of the thieves opening the cage and taking out two of the family’s four puppies.

“Those are newborn puppies, and for somebody to just come in the house and steal the puppies, mm-mmm, I have a problem with that,” she said.

The owner said her husband has spoken to the thieves, who said they would bring them back, but they never showed up. She has filed a police report with Plantation Police.

“They kept saying that they were gonna bring the puppies back. They called yesterday at 12 and said they were going to bring the puppies back at 1. They never showed up,” she said. “Then they said they’d be here in another hour. They never showed up. Then they said they were in Tampa, so I don’t know, and then they’re posting stuff on IG that they’re on the run with the puppies and, you know.”

Now this heartbroken pet owner hopes they will return her 3-week old Maltipoo puppies safe and sound, and she has a message for them if they don’t.

“I’m going to press charges, and I’m gonna take it further,” she said.

The owner said her other two puppies were a little startled after the incident but are doing OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.