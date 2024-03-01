WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a tractor-trailer carrying mulch rolled over on its side in West Broward, dumping supplies on the highway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the southbound ramp of U.S. 27, north of Fort Lauderdale, on Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce captured the truck on its side with a huge mess of mulch and pallets behind it.

None of the debris that the truck was carrying fell over onto Interstate 75. The debris landed on the grassy median.

Officials said there was a minor fuel leak, so they called the hazmat team.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, and no injuries were reported.

It remains unclear how the truck got on its side.

Officials are on the scene as they try to clean up the mess and fix the truck's position.

