WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A transport trailer overturned on the exit ramp of I-75 westbound to U.S. 27 southbound, prompting the closure of the ramp with traffic being diverted in the area .

The wreck happened at around 11a.m. Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the trailer, with a vehicle still attached and slightly on its side, veered off the road and came to a halt in the grass.

Fire rescue said no one was transported to the hospital.

The exit ramp is closed at this time.

No word yet on when it will re-open or what cause the incident.

