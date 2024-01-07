FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Truck trouble on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale caused some major traffic delays.

A tractor-trailer overturned near Southwest 24th Street and Marina Mile Boulevard, Saturday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 11 a.m.

Officers shut down all northbound lanes near the Southwest 24th Street exit for several hours and diverted traffic while they investigated.

First responders called in two cranes to move the tractor-trailer and eventually got traffic moving again.

