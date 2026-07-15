NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating an overnight incident in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale that has drawn a large law enforcement presence.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and several Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles in the area of Northwest 29th Terrace and Seventh Street in unincorporated central Broward County, early Wednesday morning.

Crime scene investigators appeared to be focusing on an SUV with its engine apparently still on and all four doors open.

The investigation has spanned onto Northwest Sixth Street, as detectives speak with multiple people.

BSO officials have not provided details about this incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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