FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area reopened after a deadly wreck shut them down.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 a.m., leaving the lanes closed for most of Saturday morning.

Authorities received a call about a fatal wreck on I-95, just south of Broward Boulevard, where several vehicles were involved.

Troopers remained at the scene for hours while they investigated the scene.

Detectives have not identified the deceased victim.

The lanes are open with a normal flow of traffic.

