FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area reopened after a deadly wreck shut them down.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 a.m., leaving the lanes closed for most of Saturday morning.

Authorities received a call about a fatal wreck on I-95, just south of Broward Boulevard, where several vehicles were involved.

Troopers are still investigating the scene and have not reported who the victim was.

The lanes are open with a normal flow of traffic.

