DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy downpours brought a flood of trouble to parts of South Florida in the overnight hours, turning roadways into rivers and stalling out vehicles.

The Sunday soaker flooded streets in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Forecasters said about five inches of rain fell in a short amount of time just before midnight.

Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, 7News cameras captured standing water in a residential neighborhood along Southeast Seventh Avenue, near Third Street, as well as stalled cars along the roadways and area residents walking through knee-high water just to make their way.

There are multiple reports of stalled cars in Deerfield Beach, including several vehicles along U.S. 1 and and Northeast 54th Street.

Flooding in that area again led to several rescues as well, including one near Mizner Park in Boca Raton. Good samaritans were seen rescuing an elderly man who was trapped in his car.

According to a Facebook post, the elderly man was stuck in his vehicle with water up to his chest, but thankfully the good Samaritans were there to get him to safety.

In true South Florida fashion, some neighbors were seen getting out their kayaks in Deerfield Beach. late Sunday night.

Most of the floodwaters in that Deerfield Beach neighborhood have since receded, but localized flooding lingers in the region. Some neighbors will be waking up to ding a lot of mud and landscaping and debris scattered all over the roadways.

