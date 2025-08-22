WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A large overhang that stood over a swimming pool collapsed in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collapse along the 500 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Photos shared by FLFR shows the overhang fully submerged inside the pool.

Thankfully, no swimmers were inside the pool at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

Residents who live and work nearby the collapse site tell 7News they believed it was thunder until they looked outside.

An investigation is underway into what caused the collapse.

As officials begin the cleanup effort, drivers are urged to avoid the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and seek alternate routes.

