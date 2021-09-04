FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some precious cargo from Louisiana in search of a “fur-ever” home landed in South Florida this holiday weekend.

More than 80 dogs and cats were flown to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Baton Rouge, Saturday.

The Humane Society of Broward County and Greater Good Charities helped in the mission.

The animals had to be transported because of the devastating impacts from Hurricane Ida to their shelters.

“I can’t imagine what it was like for the animals to ride out the storm in their shelter,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County. “From what we are understanding, the buildings are still with no water or with electricity.”

More than 300 animals have been evacuated from Louisiana because of Ida.

Humane Society of Broward officials said the dogs and cats will be given a chance to rest. They hope to have the animals ready for adoption in the next couple of days.

