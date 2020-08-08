Over 700 backpacks given out at 8th Sunshine Health Orange Bowl Family Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to give a helping hand to some families as students prepare to hit the books, by giving away hundreds of backpacks.

The giveaway took place in Fort Lauderdale as part of the eighth annual Sunshine Health Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day, Saturday.

The Orange Bowl Committee was among those handing out backpacks, school supplies and food for students.

“Orange Bowl Committee is so happy to support this event, and we’re so thankful for everything that we have going on for our community right now and have a chance to be able to give back to the community,” said Jeff E. Rubin, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee.

In total, more than 700 backpacks with goodies were given out.

