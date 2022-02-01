FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of cats were taken from a home in Hollywood after they were found in filthy conditions and crammed in cages, and a woman is now facing animal abuse charges, police said.

Hollywood Police said 51 cats and one dog were brought out of the home, located off Northwest 68th Avenue, after officers were called there on Thursday.

Pictures of the cats taken by an animal rescue group last week showed the animals living in cages and kennels filled with feces inside of the home.

Patricia Vestweber has been charged with animal abuse and neglect.

The animals are being treated at Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Fort Lauderdale and are relatively healthy.

County officials said they hope the animals can find new homes soon. Eight cats are already up for adoption.

