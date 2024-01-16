TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students are set to take part in the “Rally to Tally.”

More than 45 Broward high school students embarked on a three-day trip to Tallahassee, Tuesday morning.

They will be at the State Capitol to experience the government at work during the legislative session and the students will get to meet with legislators and share their ideas on important issues.

“I think it’s important to have new voices in these policies that we’re seeing brought to our school board and from the Florida Department of Education,” said Ava Havidic, a student. “So, with all the students coming across Broward County, we have the specific people from Title 1 schools, from rural schools, and so we can bring forth those opinions to our actual state senators and house representatives.”

The students will also get to tour the Florida Supreme Court and local universities.

