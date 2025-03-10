DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A walk for a cause brought out thousands of people to Davie this weekend.

The American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk kicked off at Nova Southeastern University, Sunday morning.

More than 3,000 people participated. From those who have survived heart conditions to supporters, everyone walked with a message that’s near and dear to their hearts.

Participant Macy Curtis said she recently got a pacemaker.

“Always be your own advocate, and always stick up for yourself, and know your body. You know your body more than anybody,” she said.

Many local organizations participated after raising money for the American Heart Association — including Rick Case Automotive Group and City Furniture.

“[We’re helping] the American Heart Association to ensure lives [are] saved for everybody,” said Ryan Case with Rick Case Automotive Group. “You know, we’ve committed to donating 750 CPR lfesaving kits over the next three years.”

“[I’m here] to help the American Heart Association, fundraise for an amazing cause, drive some awareness for really important causes like just how to do CPR and, really, just getting everybody together to raise some money and save some lives,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

“It’s about to encourage healthy eating, healthy living, so that we can have stronger hearts,” said Broward Heart Walk Chair Leah Carpenter.

WSVN is a proud supporter of the American Heart Association. 7’s Tavares Jones served as emcee for Sunday’s event.

Interms of the organizations who participated in the event, Memorial Healthcare System came out on top, raising more than $1 million.

