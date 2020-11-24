Over 300 Thanksgiving meals delivered to Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation is pulling the community together and offering some help ahead of the holiday weekend.

More than 300 Thanksgiving meals were delivered to the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

The Backpack Barber Foundation, along with several local businesses, stressed the importance of helping families in need during the holidays.

“This was the idea, we wanted to create and make a difference in our community,” said Greg Young, the Backpack Barber Foundation’s CEO and founder. “Experiencing COVID-19, what it’s doing to families — from people losing jobs to pay cuts to just a lot of nightmares — we wanted to be able to make an impact in a positive manner and be kind.”

The meals, featuring turkey and side dishes, will be delivered to these families just in time for Thanksgiving.

