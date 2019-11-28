Over 2,5000 meals distributed at Broward Outreach Center Thanksgiving banquet

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida charity gave some holiday help to those who need it most.

The Broward Outreach Center held a Thanksgiving banquet Thursday.

The event had 400 volunteers who served more than 2,500 traditional meals to the homeless and hungry at a block party in Hollywood.

“You know, when you’re alone, there’s nobody there, sometimes people say, ‘Oh, I don’t have no friends,'” said Elvira Smith, “but when you come out to places like these, you can always find friendship and fellowship and people that’ll love on you.”

Food wasn’t the only thing being handed out. People were also given clothes, toiletries and even haircuts.

