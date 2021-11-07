FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The largest car and family-friendly showcase event returned to South Florida.

With 250 exotic cars on display, the fourth annual Exotics on Las Olas featured the rarest vehicles from around the world displayed along Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, from Southeast Sixth to 11th avenues.

Sunday’s event also allowed visitors the opportunity to talk with car enthusiasts and the vehicles’ owners.

The public event featured several categories of vehicles, such as Race Car Row, Classic Car Row, Million-Dollar Row, Supercar Row and Dealer Row.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis attended the event.

All proceeds from Exotics on Las Olas will benefit the Wounded Warriors Relief Fund.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.