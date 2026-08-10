PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Class was officially back in session for hundreds of thousands of Broward County students, and some big changes awaited them on campus this school year.

The first day of school was an exciting occasion for more than 220,000 Broward County Public Schools students who just wrapped up their summer vacations.

“I’m excited, I’m not worried at all. All of our teachers are nice,” said student Daniella Collazo.

“The best thing about the first day of school is mainly seeing my friends and seeing all my old teachers,” said student Aiden Forbes.

7News spent Monday morning at Hallandale Magnet High School in Hallandale Beach speaking with BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn about the changes coming to this and other schools across the district.

“We’ve been preparing for this all summer, for the return of our students,” said Hepburn.

The superintendent spoke at Central West Transportation Terminal in Davie, early Monday morning.

“My hopes for students is that they continue to have the best learning opportunities possible,” he said.

Hepburn then visited Hallandale Magnet High School, which is debuting a four-day school week for the first time.

“I’m really happy, but I know it’s going to be long hours, and I know it’s going to take a lot out of me, but I still get Fridays off,” said 11th grade student Tariyah Knowles.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive things from our students who are here, the four-day-a-week schooling and then Fridays off, and many of the students have plans on how they’re going to utilize the Fridays,” said Hepburn.

The superintendent’s visit comes as students and teachers expressed what they are looking forward to this school year.

“I have been here for 24 years; this is my 27th year teaching,” said Kristin Kavanaugh, who works at Silver Palms Elementary.

This year, things are a little different at Silver Palms, which gained 50 new students from Panther Run Elementary following the district’s restructuring.

“I literally just finished painting a banner. It’s got a panther on it to welcome our Panther Run friends with a dolphin, you know, showing that unity,” said Kavanaugh.

Closures and consolidation is a big change this academic year, but it’s not the only one. School bus drivers have been working on new and shifting routes, and they’re doing it as the district is still working to hire more drivers.

“The beauty of it is, our drivers are used to it, our staff is used to it,” said a school district official.

School bus safety is also a top priority as the district expands its bus patrol program using AI-powered cameras to catch and ticket drivers who will legally pass buses.

“Starting September 10th, you’re actually going to get citations of $225,” said Hepburn.

When it comes to school lunches, 141 schools will offer free lunches. At the other 80 schools, a full-price lunch will increase by $1.

Students, however, will find more choices on the menu, including different flavors and healthier options.

“We feed every student for free for breakfast, so if you don’t eat breakfast at home, you can surely get it for free at school,” said Hepburn.

7News cameras captured Hepburn as he joined students for a bite at Atlantic West Elementary School in Margate.

Several students at Hallandale Magnet High School told 7News they are very excited for this four-day school week. They said that they plan to use their Fridays to work jobs and internships, as well as look at scholarship applications.

As for Hepburn, he popped around at a few more schools throughout Monday, including Seminole Middle School in Plantation, before finishing with a news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

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