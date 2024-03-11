FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and came together in Fort Lauderdale for a walk from the heart.

The American Heart Association hosted its annual Broward Heart Walk, Sunday morning.

More than 2,000 people signed up to be a part of the event. They gathered at the Alvin Sherman Library Steps.

This year’s theme was “I Walk to Save Lives,” highlighting the importance of allowing participants to express, share and be inspired by the reasons they walk, all while sending an important message.

“To continue to keep your heart very healthy. It’s so simple,” said Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “Walking is a daily activity, proper choices of nutrition, and just taking care of yourself is the best way to reduce heart disease.”

“It’s very important, because I understand that a healthy heart is our treasure,” said survivor Tarea Smith-Lewis, “so it’s very important that we be here to raise funds and to make sure that the research is completed, and it takes a lot of people to come together to make it happen.”

Broward Heart Walk 2024 was incredible! Thank you to everyone who came out to support @AmericanHeartFL mission. $1 million raised! #browardheartwalk @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RBSQQsFCDb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 10, 2024

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez served as co-emcee of the event.

