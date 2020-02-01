Over 1,000 take part in Walk for Wishes 5K at Sunrise park

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise to help make dreams come true for some special children, and 7News played a part.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s annual Walk for Wishes 5K in Broward County was held Saturday at Markham Park.

A dedicated community stepped up in a big way, as participants came together for a good cause. They walked and ran to help make wishes come true for local families with children facing critical illnesses.

“We’ll have about 1,200 to 1,500 walkers, runners that are gonna be here, and more importantly, we’re gonna raise enough money to grant between 45 and 50 wishes,” said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Florida.

The event welcomed Wish families like a mother and daughter who were able to go to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“Our last hospitalization, it was one of our darkest moments,” the mother told attendees. “We had been there for over a month, and I was, through my tears I actually saw the pamphlet, Make-A-Wish Foundation, that was in the hospital.”

The walk began with participants of all ages stretching and getting warmed up for the event.

Local high school bands and Golazo, the Miami Football Club mascot, helped kick off the walk.

More than 1,000 participants helped raise funds for South Florida families with children suffering from serious illnesses.

7’s own Alex de Armas emceed the event.

“She’s been such an advocate for Make-A-Wish and the children we serve. You know, she just doesn’t know how to say no,” said Wedderburn. “Anytime we ask she says yes, and that’s so important for us to have media partners like Channel 7.”

The next Make-A-Wish walk will be at Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade on April 4.

