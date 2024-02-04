DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in Broward County walked for wishes this weekend, all to help brighten the lives of dozens of children facing medical challenges.

More than 1,000 people participated in the 15th annual Walk for Wishes 5K marathon at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Saturday morning’s event raised money to grant the wishes of children in South Florida with life-threatening medical conditions.

Organizers said more than $260,000 were raised. That’s enough to make 52 wishes come true.

One former Make-A-Wish kid who identified herself as Bear described what the organization means to her.

“It was such an experience, and I can’t thank them enough for how much it made me feel, and how much joy it brought into my life in such a dark time,” she said.

7’s Alex de Armas was on hand to show support on behalf of 7News.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.